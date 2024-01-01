Blue Zushi is the epitome of indulgence for Hybrid lovers. This strain's unique profile offers a soothing experience complete with the rich, complex aroma of spicy herbal notes with a hint of berry. Known for its powerful body effects, Blue Zushi is perfect for those seeking relaxation and a mental escape from the stresses of daily life. -- Strain: Hybrid THC: 85%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene Aromas: Spicy, Herbal Flavors: Spice, Blueberry Effects: Relaxing, Calming
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.