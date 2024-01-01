Blueberry Haze offers a fusion of euphoria and relaxation. This sativa combines sweet Blueberry with the uplifting buzz of Haze, creating a blend perfect for charging up for your day. This strain envelops you in calm while stimulating the mind, making it ideal for creative hobbies and activities. -- Strain Type: Sativa THC: 83% CBD: <2% Terpenes: D-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Pinene Aromas: Fruity, Earthy Flavors: Blueberry, Sweet Vanilla Effects: Calming, Mood-Enchancing
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.