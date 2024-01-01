PAX High Purity THC - Blueberry Haze (S) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of PAX High Purity THC - Blueberry Haze (S) - 1g Pod

About this product

Blueberry Haze offers a fusion of euphoria and relaxation. This sativa combines sweet Blueberry with the uplifting buzz of Haze, creating a blend perfect for charging up for your day. This strain envelops you in calm while stimulating the mind, making it ideal for creative hobbies and activities.
--
Strain Type: Sativa
THC: 83% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: D-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Pinene
Aromas: Fruity, Earthy
Flavors: Blueberry, Sweet Vanilla
Effects: Calming, Mood-Enchancing

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
Shop products
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item