Savor the deliciously enticing blend of flavors in Cherry Garcia, a captivating hybrid strain with aromas reminiscent of diesel and sweet cherries. Its flavor profile delights the palate with a fusion of dank undertones and luscious berry notes, offering a euphoric experience that tantalizes the senses. -- Strain: Hybrid THC: 83%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, Pinene Aromas/Flavors: Dank, Cherry, Berry Effects: Energized, Peaceful
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.