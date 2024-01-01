Lemon Berry Tart is a fresh and fruity strain that combines the citrus and sweet flavors of its parents Lemon Meringue and Black Berry Kush. With notes of lemon, blackberry, and raspberry, this sativa leaning strain is an uplifting but relaxed experience.
Strain Type: Sativa THC: 83% CBD: <2% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta - Caryophyllene, D - Limonene Aromas: Sweet floral, Lemon & Berry Fruit Flacors: Tart, Berry Effects: Focused, Energized
