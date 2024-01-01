Embark on a zestful journey with Sour Tangie, a sativa-dominant strain exuding invigorating aromas of lemon and pine. Its tantalizing flavor profile mirrors its aroma, perfect for sparking creativity and uplifting the mood. -- Strain: Sativa THC: 85%, CBD: <2% Terpenes:Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Phellandrene Aromas/Flavors: Lemon, Pine Effects: Energized, Inspired
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.