Experience the legendary White Widow, a renowned hybrid strain revered for its cannabis aromas underscoring euphoric effects and earthy flavors. With a lineage tracing back to the 1990s, White Widow delivers a blissful high that uplifts the mind and relaxes the body, making it a timeless favorite among cannabis enthusiasts worldwide. -- Strain Type: Hybrid THC: 83%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool Aromas: Tropical, Citrus Flavors: Citrus, Sweet Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.