PAX High Purity THC - White Widow (H) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of PAX High Purity THC - White Widow (H) - 1g Pod

About this product

Experience the legendary White Widow, a renowned hybrid strain revered for its cannabis aromas underscoring euphoric effects and earthy flavors. With a lineage tracing back to the 1990s, White Widow delivers a blissful high that uplifts the mind and relaxes the body, making it a timeless favorite among cannabis enthusiasts worldwide.
--
Strain Type: Hybrid
THC: 83%, CBD: <2%
Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool
Aromas: Tropical, Citrus
Flavors: Citrus, Sweet
Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed

PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
