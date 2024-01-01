Introducing the exclusive Blue Lobster, a limited-time offering indica strain captivating with its sweet and gassy aroma. Delight in its flavorful profile marrying sweet fruit with earthy notes, promising a unique and indulgent experience for connoisseurs seeking a rare treat. -- Strain: Indica THC: 80%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene Aromas: Sweet, Gas Flavors: Sweet Fruit, Earthy Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.