Introducing the exclusive Blue Lobster, a limited-time offering indica strain captivating with flavors of cannabis and a sweet and gassy aroma. Delight in its flavorful profile marrying cannabis with sweet fruit and earthy notes, promising a unique and indulgent experience for connoisseurs seeking a rare treat.
Strain: Indica
THC: 80%, CBD: <2%
Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene
Aromas: Sweet, Gas
Flavors: Sweet Fruit, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy

PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
