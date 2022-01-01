About this product
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry (aka True Blueberry) phenotype crossed with OG Kush's indica-dominant hybrid. True Blueberry was bred repeatedly until the flavors were thoroughly concentrated, resulting in a potent blueberry flavor with rich quantities of delta-9 THC. When paired with the classic OG Kush, it results in a balanced strain that maintains the flavors of both parents while providing a peaceful full-body experience. The presence of limonene brings with it fruity aromas as well as relieving effects, which couples well with caryophyllene and myrcene. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.