Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry (aka True Blueberry) phenotype crossed with OG Kush's indica-dominant hybrid. True Blueberry was bred repeatedly until the flavors were thoroughly concentrated, resulting in a potent blueberry flavor with rich quantities of delta-9 THC. When paired with the classic OG Kush, it results in a balanced strain that maintains the flavors of both parents while providing a peaceful full-body experience. The presence of limonene brings with it fruity aromas as well as relieving effects, which couples well with caryophyllene and myrcene. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.