Just like your favorite hoodie, spot on the couch or cuddle-partner, Blueberry OG brings ALL the cozy vibes. This Indica is a cross of DJ Short’s Blueberry and OG Kush and famed for its calming, relaxing effects. Tangy flavors and aromas with notes of berry and cinnamon layer with a peaceful, full-body experience to make Blueberry OG a blue-ribbon cultivar full of all the right feels.

Strain Type: Indica
THC: 80% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Aromas: Tart, Warming
Flavors: Tangy
Effects: Calming, Relaxing

PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

