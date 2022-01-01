About this product
California Orange, also known as “Cali Orange” and “Cali-O,” is a classic hippie-era hybrid. Legend has it that the phenotype was selected for its unmatched citrus flavor profile and bred by backcrossing the original Skunk #1 variety of the late ‘70s to early ‘80s. California Orange has an intense orange peel flavor with the slightest hint of woody musk on the exhale. It’s ideal for a clear-headed and calm experience. The presence of terpinolene and limonene bring out the fresh citrus aromas as well as the relaxing effects of the strain. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.