California Orange, also known as “Cali Orange” and “Cali-O,” is a classic hippie-era hybrid. Legend has it that the phenotype was selected for its unmatched citrus flavor profile and bred by backcrossing the original Skunk #1 variety of the late ‘70s to early ‘80s. California Orange has an intense orange peel flavor with the slightest hint of woody musk on the exhale. It’s ideal for a clear-headed and calm experience. The presence of terpinolene and limonene bring out the fresh citrus aromas as well as the relaxing effects of the strain. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.