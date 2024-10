Sun-drenched, West Coast vibes are ripe with this zesty Hybrid. California Orange (also known as “Cali Orange” and “Cali-O”) is a hippie-era classic from the late 70s. Its intense orange peel flavor and citrusy aromas accompany a clear-headed, calm and relaxing experience. California Orange is just the right pick when you wanna make the everyday feel a little more like vacay.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Fruity, Floral

Flavors: Citrus, Orange

Effects: Relaxing, Calming

