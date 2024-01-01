PAX Live Rosin - Grapefruit Haze (H) - 1g Pod

Experience the refreshing burst of Grapefruit Haze, a limited-time offering strain showcasing with a natural flavor of cannabis and featuring a invigorating grapefruit and sweet pine aromas. Savor its citrusy flavor profile complemented by calming undertones, delivering a revitalizing and soothing sensation perfect for a temporary escape from the ordinary.
Strain: Hybrid
THC: 80%, CBD: <2%
Terpenes:δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene
Aromas: Grapefruit, Sweet Pine
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy
Effects: Calming, Uplifting

PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
