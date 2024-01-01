Experience the refreshing burst of Grapefruit Haze, a limited-time offering strain showcasing with a natural flavor of cannabis and featuring a invigorating grapefruit and sweet pine aromas. Savor its citrusy flavor profile complemented by calming undertones, delivering a revitalizing and soothing sensation perfect for a temporary escape from the ordinary. -- Strain: Hybrid THC: 80%, CBD: <2% Terpenes:δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene Aromas: Grapefruit, Sweet Pine Flavors: Citrus, Earthy Effects: Calming, Uplifting
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.