Guava Gelato is a hybrid cross of Guava and Gelato strains. This genetic expression of the Gelato family delivers a unique terpene profile steeped in creamy, tropical aromas with bright notes of piña colada and hops. The buds take on a dense structure that is representative of its parental lineage while emitting an aroma that is uniquely its own. Guava Gelato’s effects are indica-forward, laying heavily atop the limbs, while happily uplifting the mind. The limonene provides the floral and fruity aromas, while the caryophyllene, found in freshly cracked pepper, helps to deliver a harmonious and relaxing specimen. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.