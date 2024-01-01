This Hybrid is just as deliciously dreamy as it sounds. Guava Gelato is a cross of Guava and Gelato cultivars with a creamy, tropical aroma. Uplifting for the mind and relaxing for the body, Guava Gelato can help you get to your happy place.
