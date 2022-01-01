About this product
Jack Herer is a famous sativa cross of Haze, Shiva Skunk and Northern Lights #5. Its namesake was a renowned cannabis activist and the author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. The strain was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s and later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as medical grade. It’s known for producing a blissful and clear-headed high, with a lemony pine aroma and a floral yet spicy taste. The terpinolene found in the strain is unique in that it is more commonly found in other plants like lilacs and cumin. Its taste and smell can best be described as fresh, a combination that is piney, herbaceous, and floral all at the same time. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.