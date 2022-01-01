Jack Herer is a famous sativa cross of Haze, Shiva Skunk and Northern Lights #5. Its namesake was a renowned cannabis activist and the author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. The strain was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s and later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as medical grade. It’s known for producing a blissful and clear-headed high, with a lemony pine aroma and a floral yet spicy taste. The terpinolene found in the strain is unique in that it is more commonly found in other plants like lilacs and cumin. Its taste and smell can best be described as fresh, a combination that is piney, herbaceous, and floral all at the same time. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.