Lavender Haze is a cross between G13 Haze and Lavender x Harle-Tsu. Lavender is known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple, with a strong floral aroma that recalls a freshly picked sprig of lavender blooms. This floral CBD-dominant strain provides relaxing effects, and is perfect for unwinding after a long day or getting ready for bed. The CBD in this strain has a modulating effect on the delta-9 THC, leading to a well-balanced entourage effect. The key terpenes play off of these relieving properties and lead to a powerful restorative experience. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.