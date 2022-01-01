About this product
Lavender Haze is a cross between G13 Haze and Lavender x Harle-Tsu. Lavender is known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple, with a strong floral aroma that recalls a freshly picked sprig of lavender blooms. This floral CBD-dominant strain provides relaxing effects, and is perfect for unwinding after a long day or getting ready for bed. The CBD in this strain has a modulating effect on the delta-9 THC, leading to a well-balanced entourage effect. The key terpenes play off of these relieving properties and lead to a powerful restorative experience. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.