If you’re looking for full-body, relaxing feels with a little less altitude, Lavender Haze is just the CBD cultivar for you. This cross between G13 Haze and Lavender x Harle-Tsu brings a strong floral aroma and notes of fresh-picked lavender. Whether you’re easing into a new day, unwinding after a long one or getting ready for bed, it’s all a little better through a Lavender Haze.



Strain Type: THC:CBD

THC: 45% CBD: 45%

Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Aromas: Floral, Fruity

Flavors: Fruity, Lavender

Effects: Relaxing, Restoring

read more