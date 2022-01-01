Lemon Cake is a dimensional cross between Vietnam Land Race, Skunk #1, Thai and NL5. A sativa-dominant hybrid, it has a grassy aroma that is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; with a taste like lemon drops upfront and a creamy, almost cake batter aftertaste. Lemon Cake delivers effects that are uniquely energetic, lively, and creative. The citrus notes from the limonene and terpinolene are made tangy by the presence of myrcene, and similarly the uplifting effects of limonene are balanced out by the myrcene. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.