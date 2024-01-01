Lemon Cake is a sativa-dominant Hybrid cross of Vietnam Land Race, Skunk #1, Thai and NL5. A tart, upfront flavor and a creamy aftertaste accompany its delightfully energetic and creative effects. Lemon Cake serves up a lively twist to your favorite slice-of-life moments.
