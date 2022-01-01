About this product
Mochi Cookies is a cross of Mochi, a hybrid, and GSC, an indica-dominant hybrid. Mochi is known for its dense buds with a frosty sunset of colors including purple, jade and bright red, while GSC flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. With a distinctive spicy taste and a tangy aroma, Mochi Cookies is most known for its euphoric effects and relaxed, full-body high. In looking at the lead terpenes, caryophyllene brings with notes of spice and tang as well as alleviating properties, whereas the limonene brings the citrus notes as well as calming effects. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.