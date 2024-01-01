PAX Live Rosin - Pineapple Express (S) - 0.5g Pod

by PAX®
THC —CBD —

About this product

A cult classic on the screen and an iconic Sativa on the scene, Pineapple Express deserves a round of applause. This legendary cultivar is a cross of Trainwreck and Hawaiian, renowned for its earthy, pine aroma and tropical, citrusy notes. Its uplifting effects inspire creativity, making Pineapple Express a worthy muse for your next artistic endeavor, DIY project or script for the next great stoner movie.

Strain Type: Sativa
THC: 80% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Ocimene, Limonene, Myrcene
Aromas: Earthy, Pine
Flavors: Tropical
Effects: Uplifting, Creative

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
Shop products
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
