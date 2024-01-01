A cult classic on the screen and an iconic Sativa on the scene, Pineapple Express deserves a round of applause. This legendary cultivar is a cross of Trainwreck and Hawaiian, renowned for its earthy, pine aroma and tropical, citrusy notes. Its uplifting effects inspire creativity, making Pineapple Express a worthy muse for your next artistic endeavor, DIY project or script for the next great stoner movie.



Strain Type: Sativa

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Ocimene, Limonene, Myrcene

Aromas: Earthy, Pine

Flavors: Tropical

Effects: Uplifting, Creative

Show more