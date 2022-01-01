Pineapple Express is an iconic sativa strain resulting from a cross of Trainwreck and Hawaiian. Growers note the strain will flower into dense buds with dark green foliage and fiery amber hairs loaded with juicy trichomes. With an earthy pine aroma and tropical citrus taste, Pineapple Express is an uplifting strain great for inspiring creativity, and therefore can be used easily throughout the day or night. Ocimene, one of the key terpenes in this strain, is found in other herbs like basil (the name is actually derived from the Greek word for the herb) and flowers like orchids. It is responsible for sweet and herbaceous flavors. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.