A cult classic on the screen and an iconic Sativa on the scene, Pineapple Express deserves a round of applause. This legendary cultivar is a cross of Trainwreck and Hawaiian, renowned for its earthy, pine aroma and tropical, citrusy notes. Its uplifting effects inspire creativity, making Pineapple Express a worthy muse for your next artistic endeavor, DIY project or script for the next great stoner movie.
