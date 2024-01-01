Unwind with the luxurious relaxation of Purple Afghani, an indica-dominant cannabis strain boasting enticing aromas of gas and melon. Its robust flavor profile combines notes of gas and garlic, delivering a soothing experience ideal for unwinding after a long day. -- Strain: Indica THC: 80%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, β-Ocimene Aromas: Gas, Melon Flavors: Gas, Garlic Effects: Sleepy, Hungry
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.