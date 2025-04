Sour Strawberry Diesel is a sativa leaning cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. It has a sweet and spicy aroma that brings out the best in its parent strains. Sour Strawberry Diesel produces an uplifting effect that is pleasant throughout the day.



Strain Type: Sativa

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Berry Fruit, Sweet

Flavors: Diesel, Strawberry

Effects: Tingly, Aroused

