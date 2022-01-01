About this product
Tahoe Rose is an indica cross of Tahoe OG (or Tahoe OG Kush) and Rose Bud. Classic OG lovers will look forward to the earthy heritage taste from the Tahoe OG, while the Rose Bud, known for its dense node clusters, adds a distinct and complex rose aroma. This combination results in a mineral taste with splashes of floral gas and citrus, and produces an emanating calm. This strain is rich in myrcene, a terpene found in plants like hops and herbs like lemongrass and thyme, and tends to give off earthy fruit-forward flavors. Herbal medicine has a long history of using myrcene-rich plants for relaxation. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.