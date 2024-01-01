Indulge in the invigorating citrus burst of Tropicana Cookies, a sativa-dominant strain that uplifts with its tropical aroma and euphoric effects. Experience a harmonious blend of tropical citrus and earthy flavors, delivering a refreshing and energizing high perfect for creative endeavors and daytime adventures. -- Strain Type: Sativa THC: 80%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene Aromas: Tropical, Floral Flavors: Tropical Citrus, Earthy Effects: Energetic, Talkative
