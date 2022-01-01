Wifi Mints (or Wifi Mintz) is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of White Fire and Animal Mints. The strain has a distinct floral aroma with notes of spice and diesel from its GSC lineage, topped with a sweet mint finish. A great nighttime strain, Wifi Mints promotes a cerebral yet relaxing experience. Caryophyllene, a lead terpene, is present in many spices and herbs, including black pepper, basil, and oregano. Its spicy, funky warmth on the nose is similar to cinnamon and cloves. Interestingly, it has an ability to interact with CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system to stimulate relieving effects. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.