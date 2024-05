If you’re an Indica fan, you’re gonna love connecting to this Wifi. Wifi Mints is an Indica-dominant cross of White Fire and Animal Mints famed for its distinct floral aroma. A spicy, funky warmth with notes of cinnamon and cloves accompany a dreamy, relieving effect. When you need to unwind, log on to Wifi Mints and stream your favorite content from any device.



Strain Type: Indica

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene

Aromas: Floral, Bright

Flavors: Spicy, Floral

Effects: Cerebral, Dreamy

