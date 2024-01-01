Blueberry Haze offers a fusion of euphoria and relaxation. This sativa combines sweet Blueberry with the uplifting buzz of Haze, creating a blend perfect for charging up for your day. This strain envelops you in calm while stimulating the mind, making it ideal for creative hobbies and activities.
