Blueberry Haze offers a fusion of euphoria and relaxation. This sativa combines sweet Blueberry with the uplifting buzz of Haze, creating a blend perfect for charging up for your day. This strain envelops you in calm while stimulating the mind, making it ideal for creative hobbies and activities.



Strain Type: Sativa

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: D-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Pinene

Aromas: Fruity, Earthy

Flavors: Blueberry, Sweet Vanilla

Effects: Calming, Mood-Enchancing

