PAX Trip Diamonds - Bubba OG (I) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
THC —CBD —
About this product

Experience the legendary relaxation of Bubba OG, an indica strain renowned for its skunky-sweet aroma that entices the senses. Indulge in its rich flavor profile, where gassy notes meet a delightful fruit essence, delivering a deeply soothing and satisfying experience perfect for unwinding.
--
Strain Type: Indica
Terpenes: β-Ocimene, δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene
Aromas: Skunk, Sweet
Flavors: Gassy, Fruit
Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed
About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
