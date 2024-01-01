PAX Trip Diamonds - OG Kush (H) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
THC —CBD —
About this product

When it comes to classic Hybrids, this one is truly the OG. OG Kush (also known as Premium OG Kush) has been popular for decades thanks to a spicy, citrusy flavor and its relaxing, happy and even giggly effects. Pair it with your favorite hammock, cuddle time with your pet or kicking back with a comedy.
--
Strain Type: Hybrid
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Aromas: Diesel, Earthy
Flavors: Citrus, Spice
Effects: Uplifting, Relaxing
About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
