When it comes to classic Hybrids, this one is truly the OG. OG Kush (also known as Premium OG Kush) has been popular for decades thanks to a spicy, citrusy flavor and its relaxing, happy and even giggly effects. Pair it with your favorite hammock, cuddle time with your pet or kicking back with a comedy.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Diesel, Earthy

Flavors: Citrus, Spice

Effects: Uplifting, Relaxing

