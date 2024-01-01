Sour Lemon offers a tantalizing hybrid experience, with an aroma blending citrus zest with subtle hints of hay. Enjoy a flavorful journey as sweet lemon notes intertwine with earthy undertones, culminating in a balanced and satisfying sensation for both the palate and the mind. -- Strain: Hybrid Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene Aromas: Citrus, Hay Flavors: Sweet Lemon, Earthy Effects: Creative, Happy
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.