PAX Trip Diamonds - Sour Lemon (H) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of PAX Trip Diamonds - Sour Lemon (H) - 1g Disposable

About this product

Sour Lemon offers a tantalizing hybrid experience, with an aroma blending citrus zest with subtle hints of hay. Enjoy a flavorful journey as sweet lemon notes intertwine with earthy undertones, culminating in a balanced and satisfying sensation for both the palate and the mind.
--
Strain: Hybrid
Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene
Aromas: Citrus, Hay
Flavors: Sweet Lemon, Earthy
Effects: Creative, Happy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
Shop products
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item