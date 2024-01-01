PAX Trip Diamonds - Strawberry Cough (S) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
THC —CBD —
About this product

A hint of sweet strawberry flavor combined with uplifting, energizing effects make Strawberry Cough a classic Sativa. Whether you need a lift to take on the day, or wanna get energized for a night out, this cultivar may just be the right pick-me-up.
Strain Type: Sativa
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
Aromas: Fruity, Herbal
Flavors: Strawberry, Sweet
Effects: Energizing, Uplifting
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
