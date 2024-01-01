A hint of sweet strawberry flavor combined with uplifting, energizing effects make Strawberry Cough a classic Sativa. Whether you need a lift to take on the day, or wanna get energized for a night out, this cultivar may just be the right pick-me-up. -- Strain Type: Sativa Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene Aromas: Fruity, Herbal Flavors: Strawberry, Sweet Effects: Energizing, Uplifting
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.