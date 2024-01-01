PAX Trip Diamonds - Sunset Sherbet (H) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
About this product

Here’s the scoop on Sunset Sherbet. This hybrid is a cross of the popular Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties cultivars and is famous for its full-body, relaxing effects. Sunset Sherbet’s laid back vibes and sweet notes of fruit make it more than worthy of a second helping.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Aromas: Spice, Floral
Flavors: Sweet, Fruity
Effects: Unwinding, Relaxing
About this brand

PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
