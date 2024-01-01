Here’s the scoop on Sunset Sherbet. This hybrid is a cross of the popular Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties cultivars and is famous for its full-body, relaxing effects. Sunset Sherbet’s laid back vibes and sweet notes of fruit make it more than worthy of a second helping.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Aromas: Spice, Floral

Flavors: Sweet, Fruity

Effects: Unwinding, Relaxing

