PAX Trip Diamonds - Watermelon Z (I) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
THC —CBD —
  Photo of PAX Trip Diamonds - Watermelon Z (I) - 1g Disposable

About this product

The fruity, tropical notes of Watermelon Z pair deliciously with a quick-setting feeling of euphoria. This Indica is the perfect escape to a summertime happy place regardless of what season it actually is.
--
Stain Type: Indica
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
Armoas: Fruity, Spicy
Flavors: Watermelon, Sweet
Effects: Relaxing, Calming
About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
