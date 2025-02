Meet TRIP, the first all-in-one made with ocean-bound plastic.



The fruity, tropical notes of Watermelon Z pair deliciously with a quick-setting feeling of euphoria. This Indica is the perfect escape to a summertime happy place regardless of what season it actually is.

--

Stain Type: Indica

Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool

Armoas: Fruity, Spicy

Flavors: Watermelon, Sweet

Effects: Relaxing, Calming

