Meet TRIP, the first all-in-one made with ocean-bound plastic.



Kick back and relax with the delicious flavors and delightful feels of this indica. Notes of vanilla & lemon and chill, calming effects are truly the icing on this cake.

Strain Type: Indica

Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Vanilla, Lemon

Flavors: Vanilla, Citrus

Effects: Relaxing, Calming

