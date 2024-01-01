When it comes to classic Sativas, this one is truly dreamy. Blue Dream is a legendary cross of DJ Short’s Blueberry and Haze. A distinct, refreshing aroma and earthy, blueberry flavor accompany Blue Dream’s cerebral, uplifting effects. Day or night, Blue Dream is the perfect cultivar anytime you need an energetic or creative boost.
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.