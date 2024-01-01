PAX Trip Live Rosin - Blueberry OG (I) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
THC —CBD —

About this product

Just like your favorite hoodie, spot on the couch or cuddle-partner, Blueberry OG brings ALL the cozy vibes. This Indica is a cross of DJ Short’s Blueberry and OG Kush and famed for its calming, relaxing effects. Tangy, fruity flavors and aromas of berry and cinnamon layer with a peaceful, full-body experience to make Blueberry OG a blue-ribbon cultivar full of all the right feels.

Strain Type: Indica
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Aromas: Berry, Cinnamon
Flavors: Tangy, Fruity
Effects: Calming, Relaxing

About this brand

PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
