Just like your favorite hoodie, spot on the couch or cuddle-partner, Blueberry OG brings ALL the cozy vibes. This Indica is a cross of DJ Short’s Blueberry and OG Kush and famed for its calming, relaxing effects. Tangy, fruity flavors and aromas of berry and cinnamon layer with a peaceful, full-body experience to make Blueberry OG a blue-ribbon cultivar full of all the right feels.
