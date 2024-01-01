PAX Trip Live Rosin - Guava Gelato (H) - 1g Disposable

by PAX®
THC —CBD —

About this product

This Hybrid is just as deliciously dreamy as it sounds. Guava Gelato is a cross of Guava and Gelato cultivars with a creamy, tropical aroma and bright notes of piña colada. Uplifting for the mind and relaxing for the body, Guava Gelato can help you get to your happy place.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Aromas: Fruity, Diesel
Flavors: Tropical, Creamy
Effects: Uplifting, Relaxing

PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
