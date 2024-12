Meet TRIP, the first all-in-one made with ocean-bound plastic.



Unwind with the luxurious relaxation of Purple Afghani, an indica-dominant cannabis strain boasting cannabis with enticing aromas of gas and melon. Its robust flavor profile combines cannabis with notes of gas and garlic, delivering a soothing experience ideal for unwinding after a long day.



Strain Type: Indica

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Ocimene

Aromas/Flavors: Gas, Melon, Garlic

Effects: Sleep, Hungry

read more