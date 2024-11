Meet TRIP, the first all-in-one made with ocean-bound plastic.



With floral notes and hints of fruit and candy, this 1:1 sleep formulation was developed and tested through an in-house study with a focus on the science of sleep. For more information, visit pax.com/sleep.

--

Terps: beta-Myrcene, Linalool, Citral

Aromas/Flavors: Fruit, Sweet

Effects: Calming, Relaxed

read more