PAX Live Rosin - Rainbow Belts (H) - 0.5g Pod

by PAX®
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Unwind and relax with this contemporary hybrid strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. When consumed, enjoy a euphoric high that makes you happy and relaxed with sweet and fruity flavors. It's an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance, best enjoyed in the evening due to its calming qualities.

Strain Type: Hybrid
THC: 80% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene
Aromas: Sweet, Tropical Fruit
Flavors: Fruit Candy, Tropical
Effects: Euphoric, Creative

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

About this brand

PAX®
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

