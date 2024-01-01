Unwind and relax with this contemporary hybrid strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. When consumed, enjoy a euphoric high that makes you happy and relaxed with sweet and fruity flavors. It's an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance, best enjoyed in the evening due to its calming qualities.



Strain Type: Hybrid

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene

Aromas: Sweet, Tropical Fruit

Flavors: Fruit Candy, Tropical

Effects: Euphoric, Creative

Show more