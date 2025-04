From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with The New York Nursery.



Tuscan Gelato is reputed for its potential to induce relaxation and a calming sensation, while simultaneously uplifting the mood with euphoric feelings. Its aroma, characterized by sweet citrus notes and a touch of funk, adds a delightful sensory dimension to the overall experience, making Tuscan Gelato a unique and enticing choice for cannabis enthusiasts.

--

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: Blue Gelato × Tuscan Dream

Terpenes: Myrcene, Ocimene

Flavors/Aromas: Sweet Gelato, Funk, Creamy

Effects: Calm, Balanced, Eurphoric

