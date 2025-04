From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with The New York Nursery.



Wedding Cake is a delicious hybrid born from Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, offering a sweet vanilla frosting flavor that’s perfect for pastry lovers. This strain delivers soothing waves of relaxation, making it ideal for those seeking relief after a long day. With dominant terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Wedding Cake is a delightful treat both for the senses and your well-being.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Triangle Kush x Animal Mints

Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

Flavors/Aromas: Earth, Pepper, Sweet

Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Body-high

