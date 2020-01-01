 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PaybyHEI

PIN Debit Card Processing For Legal Cannabis Businesses

About PaybyHEI

PaybyHEI helps Dispensaries & legal Cannabis related businesses obtain payments for purchases with PIN Debit Cards. Only PIN Debit Card Processing has been recognized by the Banking System as a safe & secure means for taking payments at your Dispensaries. Our Debit Card Terminals are specifically for the Cannabis Industry. We know that processing transactions before seemed impossible as cash was the ONLY suitable means for taking payments. Not anymore. Your businesses can officially proceed with ease as PIN Debit Card Payments can now be taken at your Dispensary TODAY.